A 15-year-old juvenile is arrested by Killeen police officers near Florence Road.

A brief foot chase Wednesday on Florence Road in Killeen led to the arrest of two juveniles, police said Thursday. The actions of the juveniles alerted the officers.

While in the area near Clifton Park Elementary School on Florence Road, officers saw four juveniles “vaping and acting suspicious, walking up to a parked vehicle,” according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.

