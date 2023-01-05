A brief foot chase Wednesday on Florence Road in Killeen led to the arrest of two juveniles, police said Thursday. The actions of the juveniles alerted the officers.
While in the area near Clifton Park Elementary School on Florence Road, officers saw four juveniles “vaping and acting suspicious, walking up to a parked vehicle,” according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
After witnessing a verbal altercation with an individual in the parked vehicle and one of the juveniles kicking it as it drove away, officers tried to speak with them, but they fled on foot.
Police caught the juveniles near the intersection of Florence Road and Bryce Avenue. The Herald caught a portion of the police interaction with the individuals on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon.
Two of the four juveniles were released, but two of them — who were both 15 — were arrested.
One of the juveniles received charges of evade arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance and possession of tobacco by a minor.
The other juvenile, who was caught with a handgun, received charges of unlawful carrying of weapons, evading arrest and possession of tobacco by a minor, police said.
