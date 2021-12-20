The city of Killeen lifted boil-water notices for portions of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and East Central Texas Expressway Sunday afternoon.
The boil-water notices began Wednesday as the city of Killeen completed various repairs.
The area of 3300 to 3716 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, including 700-710 Jefferis Avenue, was under a boil-water notice due to a fire hydrant replacement Wednesday.
“Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored,” the city of Killeen said in a news release Sunday. “Water quality samples were taken on Dec. 16, with results showing that no contamination occurred.”
A boil-water notice for properties located between 3620 to 3806 E. Central Texas Expressway was also lifted Sunday. As of Wednesday, affected properties along E. Central Texas Expressway were under a boil-water notice as city of Killeen contractors “installed a valve and lowered the water main.” The boil-water notice was lifted Sunday after city of Killeen officials said water quality samples showed no contamination had occurred.
