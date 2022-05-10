Graduation season officially kicked off over the weekend with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton holding its commencement ceremonies at its football field, Crusader Stadium. Next up is Killeen’s Central Texas College.
CTC will hold its commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. Around 340 students are expected to participate in the ceremony, according to CTC’s Community Relations and Marketing Director Bruce Vasbinder. The guest speaker is Harrison Keller, commissioner of higher education for the state of Texas.
Following CTC, Killeen’s Texas A&M University-Central Texas is set to hold its commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. A total of 326 students are expected to participate, according to Karen Clos, a spokeswoman for the university.
A&M-Central Texas will also hold an ROTC commissioning ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th St., Building B.
The list of times, dates and locations of all graduation ceremonies in the area are:
Killeen ISD
Early College High School — 7 p.m., May 25, Bell County Expo Center
Shoemaker High School — 9 a.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Killeen High School — 2 p.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Ellison High School — 2 p.m., May 28, Bell County Expo Center
Harker Heights High School — 7 p.m., May 28, Bell County Expo Center
Copperas Cove ISD
Crossroads High School — 6 p.m., May 20, Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove High School
Copperas Cove High School — 7:30 p.m., May 27, Bell County Expo Center
Universities/Colleges
Central Texas College — 6:30 p.m., May 13, Bell County Expo Center
Texas A&M University-Central Texas — 7 p.m., May 14, Bell County Expo Center. ROTC commissioning: 11 a.m., May 13, Killeen Arts and Activities Center
