Joseph Solomon and Gabriel Montalvo, candidates for Killeen City Council, will hold a joint meet and greet from 5 to 8 p.m. April 18 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191, 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
Montalvo is running for the District 1 seat, currently held by Jessica Gonzalez.
