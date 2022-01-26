After meeting for the first time at a campaign event in Salado, Killeen Republicans Christopher Bray and Steve Harris say they are “joining forces” in their respective campaigns.
Bray is running as the lone Republican in the race for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4, and Harris is running for Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2.
If elected, both would represent the Killeen area in their respective seats.
While neither is opposed in their party’s primary, they are expected to be opposed come November. Opposing Bray is Killeen Democrat Louie Minor, and opposing Harris is Killeen Democrat Nicola James. Both Minor and James are unopposed in the Democratic Party primary as well.
“We discussed joining forces, because our goal is to turn this part of Bell County back red, quite honestly,” Bray said Tuesday of meeting Harris at a Republican meet-and-greet sponsored by Texas Young Republicans held at Johnnies Steaks and Barbeque in Salado Monday evening.
Harris had similar comments Wednesday.
“After we talked a bit and we discussed some things, then we seemed to line up on some stuff pretty well,” Harris said in a phone interview. “And so we decided, ‘Hey, let’s try to pool our resources and collaborate and work together.’”
What does it mean to “join forces?”
For Bray, it’s about leverage.
“We hope to leverage off whatever we can do for each other — block walking, getting the word out, that whole thing,” Bray said.
For Harris, it seems logical.
“It’s just, I guess if you want to say, kind of logical to work with one of the other candidates as well,” Harris said. “Like I said, it’s just a matter of pooling resources and have some more opportunities to do some things that you may not have been able to do, so it’s just the smart thing to do.”
Both said it may not be uncommon to see them at campaign events together, if the event would be of mutual benefit to both.
“Very well that could happen,” Bray said.
Bray is president of Lone Oak Strategic Investments, LLC, and a retired civil servant at Fort Hood. Harris is a middle school science teacher with the Killeen Independent School District.
Harris is also a former Killeen City Councilman, first from 2013 to 2015, and then again from 2017 to 2021.
The primary election is March 1, and the general election is Nov. 8.
