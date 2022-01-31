No injuries were reported after a Killeen apartment building caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Killeen Fire Department.
At 11:52 a.m. Sunday KFD responded to a fire at an apartment building on Harris Avenue in Killeen, a City of Killeen news release stated.
“When crews arrived on scene, they found the first-floor center unit of the eight-unit apartment building was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was encroaching the second floor unit, which was deemed uninhabitable by the code enforcement official,” the news release said.
One occupant from each of the two affected units was displaced.
“The Emergency Management Division is working on finding temporary placement for those individuals,” the release stated.
