Motorists can expect delays on two separate roads in Killeen on Monday and Tuesday.
The city will close the northbound lane of Malakoff Street from East Central Texas Expressway to Bellaire Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday will be East Dean Avenue from Mulford Drive to Eighth Street.
Both roads will reopen after 5 p.m.
“Sanitary sewer services are being installed in the area, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” the city said in a news release for both closures.
