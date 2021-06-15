Two roads in Killeen will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for sewer work.
According to a city of Killeen news release, East Dean Avenue and Stardust Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both of those days. Traffic will be detoured, according to the release.
East Dean Avenue, from Mulford Drive to Eighth Street, will be closed off to traffic while crews work on installing sanitary sewer services.
The northbound lane of Stardust Drive will be closed for sewer repairs.
The release said the roads will be reopened after work hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.