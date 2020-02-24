Two women have been arraigned and given a $100,000 bond each for allegedly robbing a man at the Killeen Mall.
On Feb. 21, Killeen police were called to the location where they made contact with a man who stated a gun was pointed at him after he was trying to purchase a cell phone from two women.
Taken from the robbery, according to reports, were a .33 Glock handgun, its magazine and a undisclosed amount of money. The duo then fled by vehicle, and the accuser provided the license plate number to police.
The man said, through reports, he met one of the women who went by “Tiffany Snow” online through the LetGo app, which allows users to buy from, sell to and chat with others locally.
Police found the car at another location where a woman, identified by police as 18-year-old Lanae Tipton, was in it. Police said in the reports the car belonged to her.
“Another female approached them and provided a false name, Sylvia,” police reports said, when providing information on the second robber, later identified by police as 20-year-old September Inniger. When police inspected Tipton’s vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit, the handgun magazine was “on the passenger side floor” and matched the description the man provided to police.
Both women were arrested and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke over the weekend on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
As of Monday, Tipton was listed in the Bell County Jail website, Inniger was not.
Other unrelated arraignments are:
Antonio Sanchez Word, assault on a public servant and aggravated assault threaten with bodily injury
Damian Charles Lee, assault on a public servant
Tara Damaris Robinson, assault on a public servant
Jordan Caron Harris, aggravated assault threaten with bodily injury and aggravated assault threaten with deadly weapon
