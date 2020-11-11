Two Killeen women were sentenced to terms of probation earlier this week on unrelated felony charges after police said that one woman was involved in a hit-and-run and the other kicked a police officer, with both incidents involving alcohol.
Tara Damaris Robinson, 42, pleaded guilty on Sept. 29 in the 426th Judicial District Court to a third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant. On Tuesday in the same court, she was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Robinson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $11,000 on misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member; resisting arrest, search or transport; and criminal trespass, jail records showed.
She was booked into jail on Feb. 22.
Judge Steve Duskie suggested to Robinson that she attend self-help meetings.
“Make sure you get involved in that, because it sounds like alcohol played a large part in this, and use this as a chance to prove that you can correct this problem and get back on track in your life,” he said.
In an unrelated case, Shandi Maurine Whited, 33, pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to a charge of failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony, during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
She was sentenced in the same court on Monday to 4 years of deferred adjudication probation. She also will have to attend a victim impact panel and log 25 days in the Bell County Jail in its work release program.
No testimony was presented during the Monday hearing, but Judge Paul LePak heard from Whited’s defense attorney.
“In the time I’ve gotten to know her, it’s evident that she is an avid student and her life is heading in an upward trajectory, especially in her education,” said Andrew Spoon. “She puts passion into maintaining her GPA while being a mom. She has a good future ahead of her.”
Robinson
Police said that Robinson kicked an officer during an arrest on a charge of public intoxication. Killeen police on Feb. 21 responded to the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.
A man told police that Robinson had struck him in the face, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Robinson was “non-compliant” when they tried to arrest her and it took two officers to get her in handcuffs and then carry and pull her to the patrol car.
She “was forcibly placed in the vehicle by the officers,” according to the affidavit. She then allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and neck when he tried to strap her seatbelt.
Whited
Killeen police on Sept. 6, 2019, responded to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Watercrest Road. Upon arrival, police located three vehicles with moderate to minor damage.
“Officers learned that the blue Ford F-150 caused the collision, and the white female driver, described as wearing a black bikini top and a multi-colored bikini bottom, fled the scene immediately after the crash,” according to the arrest affidavit. “When the female driver heard that the police were being called, (a witness saw) her run across the street...”
One of the victims told police that he had been stopped and about to make a turn when the woman’s Ford truck struck him from behind, which caused his vehicle to strike the third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle had to be transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.
Police searched the area for the driver, later identified as Whited, and located her three blocks away, hiding behind an air conditioning unit at a residence.
Officers observed signs of intoxication and minor injuries on her shoulder and knees, consistent with being in a car accident, according to the affidavit.
“Whited later advised that she was at a pool party and had a little too much to drink,” police said.
Police determined her blood alcohol concentration to be at 0.22, according to the state’s prosecutor.
