Two graduates of Killeen Independent School District were recently recognized by Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
Chyanne Hollingsworth, a Harker Heights High School graduate, and Jazmine Allen, a Killeen High School graduate, received an award that honors career and technical education students, according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Hollingsworth completed the automotive technology program, and Allen completed the cosmetology program.
Both students took courses in agriculture, Maya said.
Carter recognized four other students from his district.
“To earn the honor, the six students received nomination from an educator and submitted a resume, recommendation letters and photo testimony of student work in CTE programs,” Maya said via email.
