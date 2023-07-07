The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will be closing down two main lanes in the upcoming week.
The eastbound lane of East Avenue G from North Second Street to North Fourth Street, along with the northbound lane of South W.S. Young Drive from Terrace Drive to Federal Drive, will be closed from Monday through Friday.
The two lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
According to city officials, the East Avenue G lane will be closed so a private contractor can install fiber optic services in the areas, and the South W.S. Young lane will be closed so sidewalks can be installed in the area,
Contractors will have traffic detoured around the work site, so motorists should anticipate delays and are being asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
