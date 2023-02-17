When Charles Mitchell, a family doctor with AdventHealth in Killeen, grew up in Council, North Carolina, he did so without “going to town” for 14 years. His parents kept the youngster and his 11 siblings “isolated” from the world around them — from seeing the atrocities of growing up in the 1960s as a Black American.
When he did “go to town,” — Whiteville, North Carolina, to be specific — he began to see what his family and others like him had been dealing with.
“I was introduced to a whole new world,” Mitchell, who was born in 1952, said during a Black History Month event at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen on Friday. “I was introduced to colored spigots, colored bathrooms; you could not go to a fast food area and go inside. We didn’t have Mickey D’s (McDonald’s), but the forerunner of Mickey D’s. We stood outside through the window and we did our purchase. We were not able to go into the pharmacy.”
Growing up in a time of segregation, Mitchell said his journey in life eventually led him to accepting others, but also accepting himself, which he said was not easy.
“There were times in which as a young Black man growing up you wanted to just be in a different skin; you wanted to rip your skin off — but you couldn’t,” he said. “You had to grow up in this society, loving this world but not being loved back.”
From high school graduation in 1970 through his two years of service in the Army after being drafted in 1972, Mitchell experienced racism. But he also experienced what he called “shining lights.”
In a biology class at Southeastern Community College in North Carolina, Mitchell said he had a white student tell him, “‘I didn’t know you could learn.’”
In that same class, however, was his first “shining light” — his professor, Bob King — who he said saw potential in him.
During Army basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Mitchell went to church but felt he was not accepted and didn’t belong there.
At that church, however, was one family — his second “shining light” — that told him not only was he welcome to worship with them, but he was welcome in their house.
Finally, in 1974, while in the office of the dean of the school of medicine at Loma Linda University in California, rather than immediately being shooed away, he was met with: “‘You’ve done well, but I think you probably ought to go do as you’re planning; go ahead and finish your undergraduate studies and take the (Medical College Admissions Test).’”
Mitchell said the interaction at the university in California stuck with him.
“He left my integrity intact,” he said. “He didn’t just say, ‘Get out of here. What are you talking about?’”
After explaining in detail his three examples of “shining lights,” Mitchell left the crowd of a little more than a dozen with a poignant reminder of the potential of all of their interactions with others.
“You can be a light shining into someone’s darkness that you don’t even know that they’re in darkness; you can be the light,” he said.
After Mitchell spoke, Harker Heights City Councilwoman Lynda Nash spoke about her experiences growing up as a woman of African descent and what Black History Month means to her.
“Black history isn’t about shaming white America,” she said. “It’s about acknowledgement, reflection and inspiration. Contrary to some beliefs, being pro-Black does not imply being anti-white.”
Nash said it troubles her when people say that Black people should just get over slavery and the remnants of its cruelty. She said it troubles her because it really was not that long ago.
“I can’t help but reflect that Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered one day, one year and one month after I was born. He was alive during my lifetime,” she said. “We must also concur that some of the remnants of slavery, like Blacks being lynched, Jim Crow laws, redlining, as well as the Voting Rights Act of 1965, are not much older than I am.”
Nash explained that it is problematic when leaders choose division over diversity and marginalization instead of equality.
“For those who say, ‘I don’t see color,’ that’s just an example of avoiding the real issue,” Nash said. “We all see color — even the colorblind. By recognizing our differences, we can admit that we are all created equal. However, in America, we all have not been treated equally.”
Nash said for her, the real American dream is one where there are no more “first Black American” anything because no barriers exist to hinder them from achieving positions of success and greatness.
Nash and Mitchell spoke during AdventHealth-Central Texas’ program on Black History Month.
Kevin Roberts, CEO of the Killeen hospital and the Rollins Brook hospital in Lampasas, said he loves all of Central Texas.
“I’ve experienced a lot of different cultures in my career and in my life,” Roberts said. “And that’s one of my favorite things wherever I go, whatever I do, is to connect with that local culture; and that’s what Central Texas is.”
Approximately 27% of AdventHealth’s workforce are of African American descent, Roberts said.
