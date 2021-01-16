The Killeen area Buffalo Soldiers are hosting a March for Justice in downtown Killeen on Monday, Martin Luther King Day.
The line-up for the march will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Killeen City Hall and the march will begin at 9 a.m., according to a flyer for the march.
Residents who want to participate in the march can line up at city hall at 8:30 a.m. and any and all are welcome, organizers said.
Warren Close, the secretary for the local Buffalo Soldiers, spoke on the march and they have decided to host it this year.
“We were asked by the NAACP to host it to put our footprint out there more, and the chapter has been around Killeen for many years assisting, but we haven’t really hosted anything so this is our opportunity to increase our presence in the Killeen area,” Close said.
The Killeen chapter of the NAACP hosted the march last year.
Close also explained what the march means to him and others that will participate.
“With it being on MLK Day, a great man himself who always spoke on equal rights and injustice himself. Last year was a turning point in this country for the rights of African Americans,” Close said. “With so many people being unjustly killed either by law enforcement or whatever, we want to get out and march for them so this cause cannot be lost in the shuffle.”
Close said the NAACP and many other local organizations will be participating.
The local NAACP will be hosting an event on Sunday. The event will be virtual and livestreamed on Killeen NAACP Facebook page.
According to a flyer from the NAACP, the event will be a discussion of issues affecting the community. The discussion, featuring local leaders and others, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Branch NAACP Facebook page.
“From legislative priorities to education to hearing from our millennials, this is a discussion you don’t want to miss,” the flyer said.
Questions for the discussion can be submitted ahead of time to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com.
