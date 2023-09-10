Break-ins at a fast-food restaurant and a coffee shop in Killeen earlier this year has led to multiple indictments of two men, neither of whom are residents of the city.
Jamul Ezel Campbell, 19, of Houston, and Devontay Williams, 22, of Belton each were indicted on Wednesday on two state jail felony charges of burglary of a building.
Campbell was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $205,000. Williams was released from jail after posting bonds of $15,000, on each charge, according to Bell County court and jail records.
At around 3:15 a.m. on July 25, a man called the Killeen Police Department to report that he had seen two men break into the Arby’s located in the 4000 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.
The witness “said both subjects were wearing dark clothing and one had a white mask over his face,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Officers responded to the scene, where (a KPD officer) observed two suspects fleeing from the Arby’s. Both were wearing black hoodies and one had a white mask over his face.”
Two officers chased the men on foot and eventually caught up with and detained them. Police identified the men as Campbell and Williams.
That same morning, the Dutch Bros. Coffee located in the 2800 block of Clear Creek Road also had been burglarized.
“Video footage from the business showed that burglary was also committed by two males who matched the description of Campbell and Williams,” police said. “The suspects’ clothing, gloves, shoes, backpack and tools matched at both burglaries.”
At Dutch Bros., a safe had been “cut open” and more than $1,600, stolen.
A KPD detective said “there had been an attempt to enter the safe at the Arby’s but that attempt had failed to penetrate the safe,” according to the affidavit.
Later, detectives determined that the men broke a window at both businesses in order to gain entry, according to the affidavit.
Both men allegedly confessed to the burglaries but said they only took a few hundred dollars.
- Maximiliano Naranjo Jr., 49, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
- Gloria G. Jones, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
- Louis A. Cabrera, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Moses L. Johnson, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- Danford J. Elliott III, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- Jose S. Cobian, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Tommy G. Williams Jr., 50, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Benny Carrasquillo, 52, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Dyllan R. Felder, 23, of Killeen, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.