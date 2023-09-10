Break-ins at a fast-food restaurant and a coffee shop in Killeen earlier this year has led to multiple indictments of two men, neither of whom are residents of the city.

Jamul Ezel Campbell, 19, of Houston, and Devontay Williams, 22, of Belton each were indicted on Wednesday on two state jail felony charges of burglary of a building.

