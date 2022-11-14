UPDATE:
Two men were killed in separate incidents over the weekend, pushing Killeen to 19 homicides for the year, police confirmed.
Muhammad Idrees Kahn, 69, was fatally stabbed at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen on Saturday, and one person was arrested in the case.
Kahn was in a “business relationship” with the suspect and both men attended the mosque, according to a news release issued by Killeen Police Department on Monday morning, The two men were inside the mosque when the suspect stabbed Kahn with a knife, police said.
According to police, Kahn was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:37 p.m. The suspect’s name is being withheld, pending charges, police said.
Fatal shooting
The second weekend homicide happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on the city’s west side.
According to a KPD release, officers arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim, Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, succumbed to injuries from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. Sunday by Cooke.
No arrests have been made in this case and KPD is asking for help in solving it. Police ask that anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. Tips that lead on an arrest can be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
