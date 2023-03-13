August Pfluger

Former Killeen ISD Superintendent John M. Craft (left) and U.S. Rep. August Pfluger pose with KISD students at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center on Jan. 19. An aid to Pfluger said on Monday that the office in Killeen for his 11th District staff at the former Nolan Middle School has not opened.

Almost two months after Killeen ISD officials hosted an event welcoming U.S. Rep. August Pfluger to his new district home at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, the first congressional office in Killeen is still not open to visitors.

“The setup is not completed,” congressional aide Cayssia David said in an email on Monday. “There should not be any press related to the office opening as the opening has not been announced at this time.”

