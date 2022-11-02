Day nine of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, with only two days left for residents to participate in early voting.
On Wednesday, a total of 4,469 people voted at the seven polling locations across the county, bringing the overall total to 42,228.
By-location voting numbers from Wednesday were:
Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen) — 186
Bell County Annex (Killeen) — 444
Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen) — 623
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center (Harker Heights) — 723
Bell County Annex (Belton) — 1,122
Temple ISD Administration (Temple) — 972
Salado Church of Christ (Salado) — 399
Early voting continues through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
All registered voters in Bell County may cast ballots at any of the early voting locations.
