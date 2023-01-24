Commuters on Interstate-14, coming into Killeen from the east side were slowed to a crawl as the back up from two accidents closed all but one westbound lane Tuesday morning.
Between downpours of rain, crews from the Killeen Police Department, Fire Department and emergency medical services were on the scene between the exits for Stan Schlueter Loop and W.S. Young Drive. Officers could be seen rerouting traffic to Central Texas Expressway and onto the right lane of the interstate. One white SUV appeared to be on its side resting on the center median with severe damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The mangled metal of the center divider could be seen on the ground behind the car.
