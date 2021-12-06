Two north Killeen roads will be closed to traffic through Tuesday as a natural gas line is installed.
Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive, and Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive will be closed Monday through Tuesday, including overnight, according to a city of Killeen news release.
The closures, city officials said, are part of an ongoing project to install a 20-inch natural gas line in northeast Killeen.
The affected roads will only be open to local traffic.
“There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said. “Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.”
