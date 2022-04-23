HARKER HEIGHTS — Despite the blustery winds, two local organizations teamed up Saturday to honor the sacrifices of military children: H-E-B and the Harker Heights-based Military Child Education Coalition.
The two teamed up to give military-connected children free activity books, T-shirts, a book about how to be a friend and H-E-Buddy prizes.
Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez, a spouse of an Army retiree and the implementation coordinator for Purple Star Readiness with MCEC, explained the sacrifices children of military members make.
“The average military kid moves six to nine times throughout their school career,” she said. “So with every move, they’re getting new friends, they’re saying ‘goodbyes.’”
Hufstedler-Alvarez said she heard a reference recently from someone who said that whenever a military child moves, their “social stock market” crashes and they have to start from scratch.
Even in her family, she said some of her children have had some incredibly stressful moves.
“That’s why it’s important that we — number one — support the parents and support their kids and then — number two — make sure the kids know how important they are and how much we appreciate them,” she said.
Johnny Mojica, the public affairs manager for H-E-B, said the Texas-based grocery chain has partnered with MCEC for nearly a decade.
“Today, it’s just so nice to see so many warm and friendly smiles from each of the cars that pull up to our H-E-B tent,” Mojica said. “It’s really our way of just saying ‘Thank you’ to our military community, but more importantly, to the children of those in the U.S. Armed Forces.”
