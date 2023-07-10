Killeen police announced Sunday that are looking for a suspect or suspects wanted in three armed robberies in Killeen since Thursday.

The Robbery-Homicide Unit reported the most recent incident around 8:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lowe’s Boulevard. Another armed robbery occurred around 10:04 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Well, looky here!

...

The criminal element is stepping up their game in KILL'em.

...

If you can, get to getting, before you become prey to the predators!!!

...

KILL'em is a very dangerous place, don't delude yourself, save yourself and your stuff.

...

