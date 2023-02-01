Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a habitat, building or person was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Root Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Display a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North 38th Street.
Theft of service was reported at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of York Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Golden Gate Drive.
An aggravated robbery was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Peaks Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Lake Road.
An assault of a public servant was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Loyal Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
A theft was reported at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safe keeping was reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190 Bypass.
An accident was reported at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Avenue B.
A welfare check was reported at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Credit/debit card abuse was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A runaway theft was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Pontotoc Trace.
LAMPASAS
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
Child endangerment was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Third Street.
