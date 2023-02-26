Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Saturday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Elms Road and Onion Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:18 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:08 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:25 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North College Street.
A theft was reported at 11:34 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:09 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of French Street and Rancier Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3:23 p.m. Saturday in the area of Culp Avenue and Franz Drive.
A theft was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 5:53 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Brook Drive.
A theft was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Jacqueline Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:47 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 6:22 p.m. Saturday on Acorn Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Grand Canyon Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
