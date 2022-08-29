Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A theft was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1200 block of Willow Springs.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 100 block of East Pearl Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
City warrant was reported at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the area of Priest Drive and South Second Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Brunswick Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the area of Priest Drive and South Second Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Ruiz Drive.
An aggravated assault of a family member was reported at 7:52 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kern Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:31 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kern Road and Walton Walker Drive.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East E Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:31 Sunday in the area of Kern Road and Walton Walker Drive.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Massey Street.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Michele Drive.
Driving while intoxicated, subsequent violation was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fourth Street and Avenue G.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:18 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery of government document was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An unattended death was reported at 10:37 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Valley Drive.
An assault of a family member was reported at 12:02 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Welfare check was reported at 12:32 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for injury to a child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury was reported at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Rodeo Circle.
Welfare check, reckless damage was reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 6:53 p.m. Friday in the area of Robertson Avenue and Allen Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 5 items was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of High Chaparral Drive.
An emergency medical detention, assault on a peace officer/judge, harassment of a public servant was reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Bermuda Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:26 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Displaying a fictitious registration was reported at 2:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
An agency assist arrest for driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Found property was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Hogg Court.
An arrest for assault, open container, expired operators license was reported at 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An agency assist for failure to appear, possession of marijuana was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:06 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Janelle Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
A theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
A theft was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Avenue E.
Indecent exposure was reported at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interfering with public duties, safe keeping was reported at 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
An accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Sunday in the area of Oak Ridge Drive and Cedar Grove Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An indecent assault was reported at 10:13 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Wallaby Circle.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 5:57 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Osage Trace.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana was reported at 11:20 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Shadow Ridge.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2500 block of Cortona Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:56 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact was reported at 5:07 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Agency assist arrest was reported at 6:39 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday in the area of Indian Oaks Drive and South Amy Lane.
An agency assist was reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for fleeing from a police officer, imminent danger, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
A theft was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for warrants for bond violation, possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, evading with previous convictions, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was reported at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Hackberry Street.
An arrest for failure to appear, fictitious license plate was reported at 7:24 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:21 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
