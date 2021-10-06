Two aspiring singers from Killeen were chosen for teams on the latest season of NBC’s “The Voice,” a singing competition TV show.
On Monday’s Season 21 of “The Voice,” Manny Keith, who grew up in Killeen and now lives in Miami, Florida, secured a spot on Team Blake (Shelton) while singing Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart.”
Another contestant from Killeen, Jershika Maple, selected Team Kelly over Team John after the two major recording artists turned their chairs around during her performance of New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain.”
Killeen ISD tweeted congratulations to both singers Monday.
“So, so proud of you,” Killeen ISD tweeted.
“The Voice” is a competition within a competition where aspiring singers are competing for a Universal recording contract. The show’s judges — musical superstars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas — mentor select teams of aspiring singers to compete for the top prize.
“The Voice” airs Mondays at 7 p.m.
Killeen resident Rose Short finished in fourth place during Season 17 of “The Voice” in 2019.
