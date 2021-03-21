Two bills in the 87th Texas Legislative Session — one House bill and its identical Senate counterpart — have caught the attention of leaders from all local cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
The bills would effectively prohibit cities from using public funds for lobbying activities.
Various city leaders have expressed their concern about the bills. Not all actively pay a lobbying firm or individual, but all are tied to something the bills would prohibit.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, filed House Bill 749. A day later, Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, filed an identical Senate Bill 234.
Both bills have the same wording and provisions.
Middleton represents House District 23, which covers Chambers County and part of Galveston County.
Hall represents Senate District 2, which covers parts of Dallas County and all of the counties of Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rockwall, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, Delta and Fannin.
As they are currently written, the bills would amend Chapter 556 of the Government Code, adding Section 556.006, that would prohibit political subdivisions from using public funds to “hire an individual required to register as a lobbyist under Chapter 305 for the purpose of lobbying a member of the legislature,” or “to pay a nonprofit state association or organization that (A) primarily represents political subdivisions; and (B) hires or contracts with an individual required to register as a lobbyist under Chapter 305.”
Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah first brought the two bills to the attention of the Copperas Cove City Council during a regular council meeting on Feb. 2 and again on Tuesday. In both meetings, Haverlah expressed his concerns about the bills.
“That specific bill (HB 749) would actually prohibit us — me — from being able to speak to our state legislators, because I am paid with public funds,” Haverlah said. “It would allow you (the council) to talk to them, but I wouldn’t be able to give you enough information because I’m paid with public funds.”
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents a small sliver of the western part of Copperas Cove, said he does not believe the bill would prohibit Haverlah from speaking to him or Rep. Shelby Slawson, and if it did, that part should be amended.
“I think it’s important,” said Buckley, who also represents Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Lampasas County. “I want to speak with city managers, I want to speak with superintendents and speak with county judges. We’re working together — we don’t always agree — but my goodness, we’re working together on issues.”
Haverlah initially brought up the bills on Feb. 2 when the council was considering adopting the city’s General Legislative Policy and to provide direction on legislative consultant services.
After a brief modification to add wording to the legislative policy and approving it by a 6-1 vote, the council then gave Haverlah direction to put out requests for quotes for consultant services, since there is not a certainty that the bills will pass.
As of Friday, both bills sit in the State Affairs Committee.
Killeen
Killeen has a vested interest in these bills as well.
Killeen currently pays $100,000 a year to the Schlueter Group, headed up by former state legislator Stan Schlueter. The city of Killeen has been under contract with the Schlueter Group for several years.
On Oct. 13, 2020, the Killeen City Council unanimously approved the newest contract, which goes through Oct. 15, 2023, with an automatic two-year renewal (unless terminated).
Along with paying the Schlueter Group, the city of Killeen is also a member of the Texas Municipal League that represents the interests of its city members and the Texas Mayors of Military Communities, a body that the Schlueter Group conceived and helped establish that represents the interests of the communities surrounding the 15 military installations in Texas, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Thursday.
Shine is also Killeen’s legislative affairs director.
“The City of Killeen is opposed to these bills as they limit our ability to interact with the legislature and ultimately limit our chances for successful legislative outcomes,” Shine said.
The Schlueter Group provides the city with over 40 years of experience and has offices adjacent to the Capitol in Austin, giving it quick access to represent the city, Shine explained.
“There are more than 6,000 bills filed each session, and we utilize Schlueter Group, TML and TMMC to research these bills and keep us apprised of potential impacts,” Shine said.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights does not pay an individual or firm for lobbying purposes, but it also belongs to the Texas Municipal League, something Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said would also be prohibited if either bill becomes law.
Buckley said that would depend on how TML uses the money the cities spend.
“I believe that if TML hired outside lobbyists ... then that would be the case,” Buckley said. “However, it does not preclude TML from having staff that reviews legislation, makes a recommendation on the legislation, sends those recommendations out to their member cities and then allows that city staff and local elected officials to communicate with state elected officials and give their opinion and work together on issues...”
Harker Heights recently paid $4,200 for membership fees to TML in 2020 and expects another invoice in July or August. The membership fees are by the population reported by the city and supplemented by the Council of Governments population estimates and/or Bureau of Census estimates, Bark explained.
Bark said TML provides the necessary support to ensure the city’s local interests are supported at the Capitol in Austin.
In the TML’s proposed legislative program for 2021-2022, it says that the Texas Legislature has introduced an increasing number of bills that would substantially impact cities over the last 20 years.
In 2009, 17% of all bills filed affected cities in some way. In 2019, it was up to 25%, meaning a quarter of the Legislature’s work was directed at cities, the legislative program said.
Typically, there are around 5,000 to 7,000 bills filed in a legislative session.
“It’s nearly impossible to decipher that amount of legislation to determine the impacts (positive or negative) that could occur to our community. We are not equipped to read every single bill that impacts municipalities,” Bark said.
Bark went on to explain: “We feel that by restricting community advocates from meeting with legislators restricts our ability to be adequately informed or represented at the Capitol. Local officials defend the right to make the best decisions for their communities.”
Local Representatives
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who represents District 55, which covers parts of northern Killeen, all of Fort Hood and most of the northern part of Bell County, gave some insight into the bill Friday.
He said he does not support the bill as it is written and suspects many of his colleagues would not either. He also said he suspects many of the cities, counties and school districts would all be opposed to it.
Shine explained that since it is still in committee, there has not been a public hearing, meaning it keeps the door open for a substitute, or a revision to the current bill.
“It may be a totally different bill when the substitute is done,” Shine said.
He explained that sometimes legislators will introduce a bill to get it on paper and to get a number on it and then work on drafting a substitute or make changes while it sits in committee.
“I know this bill is going to have a substitute,” Shine said. “I’ve already spoken to other members, and that bill has a substitute that’s in drafting, so I don’t think it’s going to look like it was filed in the first place.”
A similar bill was introduced in 2019, also by Hall, and passed in the Senate before dying in the House.
Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, made an amendment that would have exempted all counties and localities therein below a population of 250,000 from the bill. Only 20 counties would’ve been subject to the law, The Texan, a statewide political news service, reported.
Shine said he supported the amendments that were made to the bill in the last legislative session.
“I believe that in our rural areas it’s necessary when you have state government that is trying to take away local control, the counties, the cities and the schools need to have some method of being able to represent their constituents in the legislative process,” Shine said. “Do I believe that something needs to be done to make that relationship better? Yes. Do I believe that what’s been attempted so far would do that? I’d have to say probably not.”
Buckley said he agrees that using taxpayer dollars for lobbying purposes needs to be addressed, but he is not sure the current proposed bill would be the best way to do it.
“There’s no (more) important responsibility that an elected official at any level has than their fiduciary responsibility with taxpayer money,” Buckley said. “It’s important that any expenditure of taxpayer money be done so in a very thoughtful manner.”
Buckley said he has seen where lobbying has had a detrimental effect on some of the bills state legislators are trying to get through.
“I saw taxpayer dollars being used to lobby against what I considered to be the best interest of my constituents who are taxpayers,” Buckley said. “And I think you see things focused around our very, very large, urban counties and our very large cities that have resources to really skew the debate in directions that impact those areas over the needs of a district like mine.”
Often, those taxpayer dollars may go to lobby against issues most folks agree with, Buckley said.
Buckley said one of the main concerns he has heard from elected officials he represents is they are concerned about not being able to use money to pay to organizations such as the TML and the Texas Association of Counties.
“Local officials feel like that these organizations provide them with valuable information on where they are on what legislation is out there, how it will impact cities in general,” Buckley said.
He reiterated that he believes the bill would not preclude cities from paying dues to those organizations so long as the organizations do not, in turn, use the money to pay for lobbyist activities.
“I can tell you as a legislator, the most important contact I have concerning issues is contact from other elected officials speaking directly for the people,” Buckley said.
He also explained that, like Shine, he believes the bill will be amended before it is debated and voted on.
Why the bills?
In a news release after the introduction of HB 749, Middleton said, “Taxpayers are being forced to pay for lobbyists that advocate against the taxpayer and basic good governance,” The Texan reported.
He added that despite hardships facing working Texans, taxpayer money is being diverted into the pockets of lobbyists instead of police, firefighters, roads and teachers.
Critics of the bill say localities will create other positions and lobby without using funds to hire registered lobbyists, thus supplanting the current practice, The Texan reported.
If it passes
If the bill were to become law as written, taxpayers of the political subdivisions would be authorized to take action against the subdivision if it engages in prohibited activities.
Residents and taxpayers of the subdivision would be entitled to “appropriate injunctive relief” to prevent further activity or further payments.
Residents and taxpayers who prevail would be entitled to recoup their “reasonable attorney’s fees” from the political subdivision.
