A two-story residential structure that was under construction caught fire on Monday evening in east Harker Heights.
At approximately 11:43 p.m., the Harker Heights Fire Department began to respond to the fire on the 1900 block High Ridge Trail, according to a release from Harker Heights.
Units arrived at 11:50 p.m., and found a two-story residential structure that was under construction completely engulfed with fire. A defensive tactic was established due to the structure being unsafe for entry. There were no injuries sustained during the incident. There was minor damage caused to the external portion of a neighboring residence and property but no injuries to the occupants, according to Fire Chief Paul Sims.
The Harker Heights fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.
