Two teenagers were injured in a Killeen shooting Monday evening, police said Tuesday.
The Killeen Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road at 9:50 p.m. Monday in reference to a 911 call about a gunshot victim, police said Tuesday.
While officers were en route, “they were advised that there was a second gunshot victim,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a statement Tuesday. “Upon the officers arrival, they located a 16-year-old female and a 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.”
Both teenagers were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
“No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing,” Miramontez said. “We ask if anyone has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).”
