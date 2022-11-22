Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Skyline Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North College Street.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Tahoe Court.
A theft was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at noon Monday in the 11100 block of Eighth Street.
A fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 2:24 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the area of 22nd Street and Parmer Avenue.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 4:29 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the area of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Edgefield Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 8:42 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the are of 18th Street and Duncan Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for a warrant for no drivers license was reported at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:46 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:49 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
A runaway was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 12:46 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Keenan Avenue.
A theft was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A runaway was reported at 9:04 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Reagan Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Credit card abuse of the elderly was reported at midnight Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to maintain responsibility, unregistered motor vehicle was reported at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kachina Loop.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 6:06 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.