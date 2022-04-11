Emergency responders arrived at the scene of a two-car accident Sunday evening around 9:45 p.m.
Killeen Police Department Dispatchers were heard calling for assistance and ambulances for multiple accident victims.
The scene at Swope Street and Central Texas Expressway appeared to have been cleared rather quickly following the wreck.
According to the audio information KPD dispatched, at least two ambulances from the scene to nearby medical facilities.
KPD spokesman said a silver Ford Escape and a silver Ford Edge were involved in the accident, which occurred when one of them rear-ended the other.
The occupants were treated for non life-threatening injuries. A street sign was also damaged, according to KPD.
