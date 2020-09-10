A cold air mass that developed in Canada and dropped snow in the Rocky Mountains moved through Texas on its way to the Gulf and shattered two temperature records in Killeen on Thursday.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano said the low temperature in Killeen on Thursday dipped to 54 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 59 degrees set on Sept. 10, 2017.
The temperature peaked at 63 degrees, shattering the previous record for the lowest maximum temperature of 79 degrees on Sept. 10, 2019, Fano said.
“This cold air mass really shattered a bunch of records in the area,” Fano said Thursday evening.
Fano said cold air masses like the one that moved through are not uncommon, especially since days are getting shorter in the northern part of the U.S. and into Canada.
The cool temperatures are not expected to last long.
Friday’s high temperature is projected to be 78 degrees, and temperatures could be back in the upper 80s through the weekend, according to the NWS forecast.
Killeen-area residents can also expect drier conditions after another storm system dropped more than an inch of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Early forecast predictions show rain chances around 20 to 30% for Sunday and Monday, and chances increase to 30 to 40% for Tuesday and Wednesday.
