The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its “Plan While You Can” campaign to remind drivers to plan a sober ride during the Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release from TxDOT.
“The long weekend should be an enjoyable start to summer, and we understand more and more people are beginning to venture out,” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. “But if you plan to drink alcohol, please know it is vital that you plan ahead for a sober ride. Without a doubt, planning for a sober ride home, will help prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”
During last year’s Memorial Day weekend in Texas, there were 360 driving under the influence, alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed 16 people and seriously injured another 34, according to the release.
Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license, according to the release.
