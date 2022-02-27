Starting on Tuesday, construction crews with Texas Department of Transportation will begin working on two overpasses that will cross over State Highway 9 and Farm-to-Market Road 116 in Copperas Cove.
Jake Smith, the spokesman of TxDOT’s Waco District, says that the project is expected to last until 2025.
“Crews will build two overpasses on FM 116 that will allow northbound and southbound FM 116 traffic to travel over SH 9 with a grade separation,” the news release from TxDOT states.
Construction crews are also expected to reconstruct the intersection of FM 116 and SH 9 with curb additions and two U-turns.
“Construction will improve safety and mobility in the project area,” the press release says.
The construction company undertaking the project is Big Creek Construction, LTD for $11 million, according to the news release.
Big Creek Construction also worked on the Interstate 14 widening project.
