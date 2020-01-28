The Texas Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of I-14 between Paddy Hamilton Road, in Nolanville, and FM 2410, in Belton. The temporary closure, which started Monday afternoon, is necessary in order to conduct a detailed assessment of existing drill shafts, supporting the structure, at the Nolan Creek crossing.
"This high-level assessment will be conducted by TxDOT’s Bridge Division, out of Austin, and is not expected to be completed for a minimum of 24 hours," according to TxDOT.
Eastbound I-14 traffic on Tuesday morning was still being diverted to the frontage road (South Central TX Expressway) at Exit 294 (Paddy Hamilton Rd) and reenter I-14 just east of the FM 2410 intersection in Belton.
Motorists should expect to encounter additional traffic control and delays at FM 2410 within the project area. TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for traffic control personnel and construction and equipment in the work areas.
