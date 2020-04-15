Eastbound traffic on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen and Harker Heights will be affected Thursday as Texas Department of Transportation crews continue to work on road repairs.
The repairs will be conducted from Rosewood Drive to just east of Farm-to-Market 2410, according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
Repairs will force the closure of one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“TxDOT urges all motorists in the area to reduce their speed approaching the work zone and to be aware of all signage, construction personnel, and equipment in the area,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.