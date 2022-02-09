The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a household travel survey in the San Antonio, Waco, Killeen and Temple areas. This survey is being conducted on behalf of TxDOT by the national transportation research firm, ETC Institute.
ETC is presenting the survey through their household travel survey division known as the American Travel Survey.
“The data collected from this survey will provide important insights to local and state officials to help them make better, more informed, budget and transportation improvements in the Waco area. If the American Travel Survey presented by ETC Institute reaches out to your household or business to participate, we hope you will consider participating. This information is critically important to improving travel in our region,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Tuesday via news release.
Interested parties may sign up at www.americantravelsurvey.com.
All third-party rewards, incentives, etc. are not affiliated with TxDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.