COPPERAS COVE — The initial scope of a proposed Texas Department of Transportation project had area residents concerned Thursday as they spoke with TxDOT officials and inspected three large maps of the project area during a public meeting at Taylor Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove.
The project, in its infancy, initially calls for the construction of an overpass at the intersection of Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market Road 2657 — a traffic light-controlled, four-way intersection on the southwest side of Copperas Cove — and the construction of a controlled-access freeway, one-way frontage roads and on- and off-ramps.
Initial plans show the project going slightly past County Road 4807 as the highway approaches Kempner with a proposed turnaround for traffic to loop back east if needed.
The main concern for residents in the area, however, is the encroachment of the proposed project onto residential and commercial properties on the south side of Highway 190.
According to the initial design, the project would require TxDOT to acquire approximately 40 acres of land from property owners.
“They’re taking our livelihood because that is a business frontage that we have, and now they’re just going to take it away,” said Maria Negrete, who lives along Highway 190 with her husband, Felipe. “And then, they’re going to leave us some territory — or some land — with no buffer. Who the hell wants to live in an area that you can hear all of that road (noise)?
“When I bought that property, we didn’t have none of that (noise). The trees were our buffer, and if I wanted to do a business, I had enough land to do it. Now, they’re taking even that away from us.”
Part of the justification for the project, according to Lisa Tipton, public information officer for TxDOT Brownwood District, is that the increase in traffic and limited sight distance has increased the crash risk and operational inefficiency.
“The Brownwood District is bringing this project to attention now because of the expansion of the US 190 Bypass and the current growth in this area — TxDOT wants to improve safety and mobility through this corridor,” she said Friday via email to the Herald.
Negrete’s son, Gabriel, who lives in Copperas Cove, did not seem convinced, however — particularly referring to the proposed turnaround lanes.
“There’s a huge blind spot coming this way,” he said. “If you’re coming from Lampasas, you can’t see the lights until you get to (County Road) 4814, which is their property, but the turnaround is going to be at 4807 — the next street up.
“I live in Copperas Cove. If you’ve driven through Copperas Cove, you’ve seen the improvements they have — those turnaround lanes (on Business Highway 190). I can’t tell you how many near-accidents I’ve gotten into on a 40 mph, four-lane highway.
“Can you imagine double the speed? No one in Texas goes the speed limit; they’re going to go at least 10 over. So we’re talking 80 miles an hour, doing a turn into a blind (area) where you can’t see people. It is completely unsafe.”
Another area resident, Frank Fowler, said he has concerns about the turnaround on the west end of the project but for slightly different reasons.
“My issue is that this right here ... this little stretch that is right in front of my driveway,” Fowler said, pointing to a proposed concrete barrier on one of the maps. “I haul hay. I have hay trailers that I move in and out — big trailers — that I need to get across to go eastbound. The westbound is not an issue. The eastbound lane is.”
Fowler placed a note on the map with a recommendation to move said barrier to another location as the designs are revised.
Overall, Fowler is not opposed to the project.
“The area’s growing; they need the help,” he said. “It’s just the small details.”
The Negretes and Fowler were among dozens of people voicing their opinion as TxDOT officials were on hand to answer questions.
According to a handout at the meeting, TxDOT has proposed the project to take into consideration “current and future traffic volumes.”
“This one, I know that they have this loop (bypass around Cove) and they’re trying to continue the freeway segment so the traffic can get through this congested area,” Tipton said at Thursday’s meeting.
TxDOT’s Waco District is also planning expansion of the bypass from Interstate 14 to FM 2657 (referred to as the Highway 190 bypass) from two lanes to four lanes.
Gabriel Negrete said it is his understanding that the stretch of Highway 190 from Copperas Cove to Lampasas is to be deemed Interstate 14, part of the federal initiative to connect Fort Bliss in El Paso to Fort Benning (soon to be Fort Moore) in Georgia.
Tipton said via email Friday that the I-14 project will generally follow the Highway 190 corridor, but the exact path has not been determined.
“There is no funding or planning underway for I-14 projects in the Brownwood District at this time,” she said. “I-14 will be developed in sections, which will take decades to complete.”
Regardless, Gabriel Negrete expressed concern over further expansion.
“When things get wider and wider, what happens next?” he said. “You take a little bit more of my parents’ land and take a little bit more.
“If you’re going to do that, just pull the Band-Aid off and give them fair compensation for the whole property.”
His mother concurred.
“I’m going to cry anyway,” she said. “I mean, I’m going to cry when I see my trees being taken away.”
The trees and rosebushes have sentimental value to Negrete. In fact, her late son, Jose, who was a Copperas Cove firefighter who died of cancer in 2020, planted some.
“Memories of my son, Jose, are there — rosebushes that he planted (and) trees that he helped plant,” she said. “And now, you’re just going to come in and inch your way into our home. If you’re going to take it, take it all.”
Felipe Negrete, a retired soldier and soon-to-be retired government employee, said Thursday that the home on the nearly two-acre property is almost paid off.
“It’s affecting me and my family because we worked hard for it,” his wife said. “Every tree that my husband planted, who’s going to replace that? And you can say, ‘Ah, well, it’s just a tree.’ Yes, but he dug it, he put a hole, it got big (and) had peaches and had all kinds of things. It gave us the fruit of it. So now, we’re going to lose that, too.”
As it stands, other properties are at risk of being overtaken by the proposed project. Listed on the meeting handout, TxDOT has identified one residential property and two non-residential structures that could be subject to being displaced.
The full scope and final design of the project, however, are nowhere near.
According to the handout, the final schematic design may not even be ready until fall of 2024 and then all right-of-way acquisitions would begin before the start of construction.
Tipton said it is for the reasons the Negretes and Fowler laid out that the state organization had the public meeting.
“This public meeting was held to determine support for the project, which comes from public comments received at the meeting, submitted online, or emailed,” Tipton said via email to the Herald on Friday afternoon.
Those unable to attend the public meeting can view a video describing the proposed project until 11:59 p.m. July 3. To view the video, go to www.txdot.gov and search “US 190 at Big Divide.”
Comments can be mailed to:
TxDOT Brownwood District
Attn: Jodie Kelly
2495 Highway 183 North
Brownwood, TX 76802
Comments can be emailed to jodie.kelly@txdot.gov.
Funding
Currently, the project could cost around $78.5 million. Tipton said TxDOT, however, has yet to secure funding for the project.
“There are 12 types of funding that could be available for this type of project,” Tipton said in Friday’s email. “At this point, we are identifying the need for the project as well as public support which are both considered in scoring the project. The Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization ranks and scores projects within their MPO, and these projects then compete with other projects statewide for funding.”
