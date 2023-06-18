COPPERAS COVE — The initial scope of a proposed Texas Department of Transportation project had area residents concerned Thursday as they spoke with TxDOT officials and inspected three large maps of the project area during a public meeting at Taylor Creek Elementary School in Copperas Cove.

The project, in its infancy, initially calls for the construction of an overpass at the intersection of Highway 190 and Farm-to-Market Road 2657 — a traffic light-controlled, four-way intersection on the southwest side of Copperas Cove — and the construction of a controlled-access freeway, one-way frontage roads and on- and off-ramps.

Cove road 1.jpg

Frank Fowler, the owner of a ranch in rural Lampasas County, writes a recommendation on a piece of paper during the public meeting for a proposed project on Highway 190 on Thursday evening at Taylor Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

