The eastbound lanes of I-14 between Paddy Hamilton Road, in Nolanville, and FM 2410, in Belton, were expected to reopen to traffic between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday night, according to TxDOT spokesman Kenneth Roberts. The eastbound lanes should be usable by drivers on the road this morning.
Originally scheduled to reopen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the pouring of concrete for the lanes was delayed due to Tuesday morning’s rainfall, according to Roberts.
While traffic on the detour was at a snail’s pace Tuesday morning, it was flowing much faster on Tuesday night and during the Wednesday morning commute.
The Texas Department of Transportation temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of I-14 between Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville and FM 2410 in Belton Monday afternoon in order to allow water levels from recent rains to subside and then effect repairs to two of the 36 existing columns supporting the bridge structure at the Nolan Creek crossing.
The I-14 widening project, expanding the interstate from four to six lanes in that area, is expected to be done in the summer of 2021.
