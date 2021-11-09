Westbound Interstate 14 will be closed in Harker Heights on Wednesday evening starting at 7 p.m., officials said Tuesday.
Texas Department of Transportation Waco District spokesman Jake Smith said the agency will perform a “full interstate closure” on I-14 in Harker Heights beginning Wednesday evening “weather permitting.”
“Crews will be closing all westbound mainlanes on I-14 from Indian Trail to FM 2410 starting tomorrow night at 7 p.m.,” Smith said in a news release. “Additionally, the FM 2410 bridge will be closed at the same time. Westbound traffic on I-14 will be directed to exit Indian Trail (exit 289) and continue to the frontage road. North and southbound traffic on FM 2410 will be directed to the frontage road.”
Smith said the closures will allow crews to safely perform bridge panel installation for a new turnaround bridge at FM 2410.
“This closure and work will occur from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly starting tomorrow night and Thursday night, November 11, through this Friday morning,” he said.
All eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed Sunday from FM 2410 to Indian Trail and the FM 2410 bridge.
“This work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing construction of a new west-to-east turnaround bridge at FM 2410,” he said. “Note that schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe and drive smart in work zones: slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.”
