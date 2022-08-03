Traffic changes

This graphic shows how the traffic patterns will change on FM 116 and State Highway 9, beginning Aug. 8.

 Courtesy Photo

Beginning Monday, motorists traveling on State Highway 9 and North Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove will be met with a new traffic pattern change as construction crews work on the overpass project at the intersection.

For the foreseeable future, the inside lanes of both northbound and southbound FM 116, effectively closing the intersection at State Highway 9, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

