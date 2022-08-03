Beginning Monday, motorists traveling on State Highway 9 and North Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove will be met with a new traffic pattern change as construction crews work on the overpass project at the intersection.
For the foreseeable future, the inside lanes of both northbound and southbound FM 116, effectively closing the intersection at State Highway 9, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Accordingly, traffic will have to utilize the U-turns on either side of the project. Traffic traveling southbound on FM 116 looking to go eastbound on State Highway 9 will go past the intersection, execute a U-turn south of the project and turn right onto State Highway 9.
Traffic going westbound on State Highway 9 looking to go south into the city of Copperas Cove will take a right on FM 116 and execute a U-turn north of the project and bypass the intersection.
The traffic changes are expected to last until sometime in early 2023, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.