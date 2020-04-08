The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting roadwork on eastbound and westbound lanes of Central Texas Expressway from Killeen to Belton, according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
The work consists of repairing deficiencies along the access road.
Work began at the end of March near Clear Creek Road in Killeen and moved eastbound and will continue to Harker Heights before workers will turn around and work westbound back to Clear Creek. Once the repairs are done in Killeen, the crew will move back eastbound to Belton and back, completing the work in Harker Heights and Belton, according to Smith.
The cost of the project is around $1.3 million and the mileage from Clear Creek to Belton is around 23 miles. The project should take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
