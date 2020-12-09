COPPERAS COVE — Road crews were out on U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove Wednesday to conduct base repair of a couple portions of the highway.
Jake Smith, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District, said repairs were being conducted on portions of the westbound lane, one near the trucking school and the other near the ramp for Farm-to-Market Road 116.
The roadwork caused brief delays in travel.
“Crews are removing old material and replacing it with hot mix (new asphalt),” Smith said via email.
Smith said work was projected to be complete Wednesday afternoon. If any work remained, it would be finished Thursday.
