Motorists traveling through Kempner on U.S. Highway 190 will notice road crews at an intersection for an estimated three months as make “safety improvements” to the intersection, Texas Department of Public Transportation officials announced Thursday.
Improvements include adding a right turn lane for westbound motorists to turn right at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 2313. Crews will also add illumination to the intersection, TxDOT said.
“Work will be mostly behind the curb; however, motorists are asked to watch for crews, avoid distractions and to pay attention to road signs within the work zone,” TxDOT officials said in the news release.
