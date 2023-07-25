I-14 expansion.jpg

This portion of U.S. Highway 190 outside Copperas Cove is set for expansion from two lanes to four lanes and the project may be let for bids sometime in the near future. The road is going to be expanded in conjunction with the Interstate 14 designation.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking state residents to complete an online survey and offer comments about Interstate 14 expansion projects or areas of concern along what will become the highway and what they would like addressed.

Right now, I-14 only exists between Copperas Cove and Belton, a stretch of about 25 miles. However, there has been a plan in the works for years that aims to expand the highway from West Texas to the East Coast.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

