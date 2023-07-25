The Texas Department of Transportation is asking state residents to complete an online survey and offer comments about Interstate 14 expansion projects or areas of concern along what will become the highway and what they would like addressed.
Right now, I-14 only exists between Copperas Cove and Belton, a stretch of about 25 miles. However, there has been a plan in the works for years that aims to expand the highway from West Texas to the East Coast.
Nicknamed “Forts to Ports,” the interstate was officially designated in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in 2021.
On Jan. 26, 2017, the Texas Transportation Commission announced that U.S. Highway 190 from Copperas Cove to Belton had received the first official designation as Interstate 14.
A portion of road from I-14 to Farm-to-Market Road 2657 in Copperas Cove — referred to as the Highway 190 bypass — is being prepared for expansion in the coming years. The project for that stretch of road, proposed to be expanded from two lanes to four, could be let for bids in the near future, city officials have said this year.
When completed, Interstate 14 will run 1,300 miles from Midland-Odessa to Augusta, Georgia, linking several military installations, and could take decades for a full build out.
I-14 will be built primarily by incrementally upgrading existing highways in each of the states, according to a report the San Angelo Standard-Times.
The I-14 proposed path goes through San Angelo, home to Goodfellow Air Force Base. It also links other military installations, including Fort Cavazos, Fort Johnson, Louisiana (formerly Fort Polk); Maxwell Air Force, Alabama; Fort Gordon, Georgia (soon to be Fort Eisenhower); and others.
The interstate would provide for more efficient freight movement and would provide additional roadway capacity between Interstates 10 and 20.
In addition, I-14 could become a natural disaster evacuation route and a high-elevation alternative to Interstate 10.
