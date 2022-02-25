An overpass project that is expected to take approximately three years is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Crews with Texas Department of Transportation will be constructing a north/south overpass on Farm-to-Market Road 116 at the intersection of State Highway 9 in Copperas Cove.
The initial phase of the project should have minimal impact to traffic as crews work primarily off the roadways, TxDOT officials said in a news release. The overpass will allow northbound and southbound traffic on FM 116 to go over State Highway 9.
Currently, the intersection is controlled by traffic signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.