The Texas Department of Transportation will begin closing all westbound lanes on the I-14 frontage road between Indian Trail and W.S. Young Drive for pavement repairs Tuesday morning. During the closures and repair work, traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane.
According to a press release issued by the department, closures will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and should be finished on Friday, weather permitting. Lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
