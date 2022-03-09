Trucks with the Texas Department of Transportation will be going out Thursday morning to pre-treat bridges and overpasses in the Killeen area.
“With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating roadways,” according to a TxDOT news release issued on Wednesday. “The pretreatment is a brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming.”
Crews will begin pretreating at 7 a.m. Thursday and focus on elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses on Interstates 14 and 35, according to TxDOT.
Rain is in the forecast for the day Friday, and freezing weather — a low of 28 — is expected to hit that night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn.
“So far, we are just seeing rains in your area but it’ll clear up by (Friday) afternoon,” Dunn said, “Things will be cold on Friday night as well but temperatures will shoot back during the weekend and the rest of the week will be in the 60s to even near 80s.”
