The Texas Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Indian Trail and the Interstate 14 bridge beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, the department announced in a news release.
The closure will allow crews to safely remove bridge rails.
Motorists can expect the closure to be from 10 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. During that time, traffic will be diverted to the Interstate 14 frontage road.
