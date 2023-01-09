PUBLIC SAFETY Graphic

Motorists using State Highway 195 in the area of Chaparral Road should use caution when driving in the area Wednesday, as contractors with Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install signal heads at this intersection.

Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control as there will be lane closures on SH 195 in both directions.

