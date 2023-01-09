Motorists using State Highway 195 in the area of Chaparral Road should use caution when driving in the area Wednesday, as contractors with Texas Department of Transportation will be working to install signal heads at this intersection.
Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control as there will be lane closures on SH 195 in both directions.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in either direction with varying closures. These closures are set to occur intermittently during the daytime.
According to TxDOT, motorists should drive to conditions, eliminate all distractions and buckle up.
Consult the TxDOT Facebook page for area updates, news and other information regarding road closures.
This area has seen several construction projects in recent months in response to increased traffic and activity surrounding the opening of the new Chaparral High School in September 2022.
